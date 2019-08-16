Hot Spring County Conversations 10 Year Plan Launched

Malvern — The public is invited to attend the official release of the Hot Spring County Conversation 10 Year Plan on August 20, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm. The event will occur at the College of the Ouachitas Great Room in Malvern. The event is free and open to the public.

County Judge Dennis Thornton will welcome Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, Rex Nelson (Senior Editor and columnist for Arkansas Democrat Gazette), Jon Chadwell (Executive Director Newport Economic Development Commission) and Shelby Fiegel (Managing Director of the Center for Community and Economic Development of the University of Central Arkansas) who will assist in the first presentation of the plan to the public.

Hot Spring County Conversations (HSCC) began as an effort to discover the needs of citizens and to identify community leaders in November of 2017 where the following county-wide priorities were established: Education and Workforce Development, Job Creation, Family Recreation and Youth Activities, Health and Public Safety, and Housing and Real Estate (including Downtown Development).

See full story and details in Saturday's August 17, 2019 MDR newspaper edition.