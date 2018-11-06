Hot Spring County Election 2018
How Hot Spring County Voters voted
Candidates and Positions:
*Latest voting and absentee reporting
US Congress Dist. 04
Representative, Bruce Westerman (R) - 6,246
Hayden Catherine Shamel (D) - 2,264
Tom Canada (L) - 176
Susan Ann Martin (Write In) - 3
State Representative Dist. 15
Representative Ken Bragg (R) - 1644
Wayne Willems (L) - 274
State Representative Dist. 18
Morgan L. Wiles (D)
Representative Richard Womack (R)
State Representative Dist. 26
Alan Bruce Hughes (D) - 2,638
Representative, Laurie Rushing (R) - 3,748
Hot Spring County Sheriff
Sheriff, Mike Cash (I) - 5,291
Woody R Perry (R) - 3,386
Hot Spring County Circuit Clerk
Brandi Lingo (D) - 3,745
Teresa Pilcher (R) - 4,967
Justice of the Peace Dist. 3
Ralph V Williams (R) - 352
Patrick Carver (D) - 231
Justice of the Peace Dist. 4
James R Cranford (D) - 367
Darrin Hardy (R) - 395
Justice of the Peace Dist. 7
Dennis Mitchell (D) - 281
Gerald W Black (R) - 653
Justice of the Peace Dist. 8
Kevin Whitley (D) - 297
Justice of the Peace Andrew D Daily (R) - 579
Justice of the Peace Dist. 10
Royce Hughes (D) - 305
Randy Greathouse (R) - 612
Justice of the Peace Dist. 11
Edie Looper (D) - 237
Mike Fletcher (R) - 521
Constable Gifford
Kenneth Rice (D) - 83
Kenneth Farber (R) - 256
State Supreme Court Associate Justice Position 3
David Sterling (NP) - 3,988
State Supreme Court Justice, Courtney Goodson (NP) - 4,406
City of Malvern Mayor
Brenda Weldon (D) - 1,887
Governor
Jared K Henderson (D) - 2,102
Governor, Asa Hutchinson (R) - 6,352
Mark West (L) - 258
Lt. Governor
Anthony Bland (D) - 2,195
Lt. Governor Tim Griffin (R) - 6,310
Frank Gilbert (L) - 206
Attorney General
Attorney General Leslie Rutledge (R) - 6,122
Kerry Hicks (L) - 228
Mike Lee (D) - 2,362
Secretary of State
John Thurston, Commissioner of State Lands (R) - 6,002
Christopher Olson (L) - 206
Susan Inman (D) - 2,498
State Treasurer
Treasurer of State Dennis Milligan (R) - 6,646
Ashley Ewald (L) - 1,962
Auditor of State
David E. Dinwiddle (L) - 1,919
Auditor Andrea Lee (R) - 6,693
Commissioner of State Lands
T.J. Campbell (L) - 115
Larry Williams (D) - 1,590
Tommy Land (R) - 2,924
Issue #1 - For 2,701 Against 3,585
An Amendment Concerning Civil Lawsuits and the Powers of the General Assembly and Supreme Court to Adopt Court Rules.
Issue #2 - For 7,157 Against 1,473
A Constitutional Amendment Adding as a Qualification to Vote that a Voter Present Certain Valid Photographic Identification When Casting a Ballot In Person or Casting an Absentee Ballot.
Issue #3 - For 4,622 Against 2,084
Arkansas Term Limits Amendment.
Issue#4 - For 4,867 Against 3,751
An Amendment to Require Four Licenses to be Issued for Casino Gaming at Casinos, One Each in Crittenden (to Southland Racing Corporation), Garland (to Oaklawn Jockey Club, Inc.), Pope , and Jefferson Counties.
Issue #5 - For 5,607 Against 3,061
An Act to Increase the Arkansas Minimum Wage.
