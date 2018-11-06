Hot Spring County Election 2018

Staff Writer
Tuesday, November 6, 2018
Malvern, AR

How Hot Spring County Voters voted
Candidates and Positions:

*Latest voting and absentee reporting

US Congress Dist. 04
Representative, Bruce Westerman (R) - 6,246
Hayden Catherine Shamel (D) - 2,264
Tom Canada (L) - 176
Susan Ann Martin (Write In) - 3

State Representative Dist. 15
Representative Ken Bragg (R) - 1644
Wayne Willems (L) - 274

State Representative Dist. 18
Morgan L. Wiles (D)
Representative Richard Womack (R)

State Representative Dist. 26
Alan Bruce Hughes (D) - 2,638
Representative, Laurie Rushing (R) - 3,748

Hot Spring County Sheriff
Sheriff, Mike Cash (I) - 5,291
Woody R Perry (R) - 3,386

Hot Spring County Circuit Clerk
Brandi Lingo (D) - 3,745
Teresa Pilcher (R) - 4,967

Justice of the Peace Dist. 3
Ralph V Williams (R) - 352
Patrick Carver (D) - 231

Justice of the Peace Dist. 4
James R Cranford (D) - 367
Darrin Hardy (R) - 395

Justice of the Peace Dist. 7
Dennis Mitchell (D) - 281
Gerald W Black (R) - 653

Justice of the Peace Dist. 8
Kevin Whitley (D) - 297
Justice of the Peace Andrew D Daily (R) - 579

Justice of the Peace Dist. 10
Royce Hughes (D) - 305
Randy Greathouse (R) - 612

Justice of the Peace Dist. 11
Edie Looper (D) - 237
Mike Fletcher (R) - 521

Constable Gifford
Kenneth Rice (D) - 83
Kenneth Farber (R) - 256

State Supreme Court Associate Justice Position 3
David Sterling (NP) - 3,988
State Supreme Court Justice, Courtney Goodson (NP) - 4,406

City of Malvern Mayor
Brenda Weldon (D) - 1,887

Governor
Jared K Henderson (D) - 2,102
Governor, Asa Hutchinson (R) - 6,352
Mark West (L) - 258

Lt. Governor
Anthony Bland (D) - 2,195
Lt. Governor Tim Griffin (R) - 6,310
Frank Gilbert (L) - 206

Attorney General
Attorney General Leslie Rutledge (R) - 6,122
Kerry Hicks (L) - 228
Mike Lee (D) - 2,362

Secretary of State
John Thurston, Commissioner of State Lands (R) - 6,002
Christopher Olson (L) - 206
Susan Inman (D) - 2,498

State Treasurer
Treasurer of State Dennis Milligan (R) - 6,646
Ashley Ewald (L) - 1,962

Auditor of State
David E. Dinwiddle (L) - 1,919
Auditor Andrea Lee (R) - 6,693

Commissioner of State Lands
T.J. Campbell (L) - 115
Larry Williams (D) - 1,590
Tommy Land (R) - 2,924

Issue #1 - For 2,701 Against 3,585
An Amendment Concerning Civil Lawsuits and the Powers of the General Assembly and Supreme Court to Adopt Court Rules.

Issue #2 - For 7,157 Against 1,473
A Constitutional Amendment Adding as a Qualification to Vote that a Voter Present Certain Valid Photographic Identification When Casting a Ballot In Person or Casting an Absentee Ballot.

Issue #3 - For 4,622 Against 2,084
Arkansas Term Limits Amendment.

Issue#4 - For 4,867 Against 3,751
An Amendment to Require Four Licenses to be Issued for Casino Gaming at Casinos, One Each in Crittenden (to Southland Racing Corporation), Garland (to Oaklawn Jockey Club, Inc.), Pope , and Jefferson Counties.

Issue #5 - For 5,607 Against 3,061
An Act to Increase the Arkansas Minimum Wage.

