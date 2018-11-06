Hot Spring County Election 2018

How Hot Spring County Voters voted

Candidates and Positions:

*Latest voting and absentee reporting

US Congress Dist. 04

Representative, Bruce Westerman (R) - 6,246

Hayden Catherine Shamel (D) - 2,264

Tom Canada (L) - 176

Susan Ann Martin (Write In) - 3

State Representative Dist. 15

Representative Ken Bragg (R) - 1644

Wayne Willems (L) - 274

State Representative Dist. 18

Morgan L. Wiles (D)

Representative Richard Womack (R)

State Representative Dist. 26

Alan Bruce Hughes (D) - 2,638

Representative, Laurie Rushing (R) - 3,748

Hot Spring County Sheriff

Sheriff, Mike Cash (I) - 5,291

Woody R Perry (R) - 3,386

Hot Spring County Circuit Clerk

Brandi Lingo (D) - 3,745

Teresa Pilcher (R) - 4,967

Justice of the Peace Dist. 3

Ralph V Williams (R) - 352

Patrick Carver (D) - 231

Justice of the Peace Dist. 4

James R Cranford (D) - 367

Darrin Hardy (R) - 395

Justice of the Peace Dist. 7

Dennis Mitchell (D) - 281

Gerald W Black (R) - 653

Justice of the Peace Dist. 8

Kevin Whitley (D) - 297

Justice of the Peace Andrew D Daily (R) - 579

Justice of the Peace Dist. 10

Royce Hughes (D) - 305

Randy Greathouse (R) - 612

Justice of the Peace Dist. 11

Edie Looper (D) - 237

Mike Fletcher (R) - 521

Constable Gifford

Kenneth Rice (D) - 83

Kenneth Farber (R) - 256

State Supreme Court Associate Justice Position 3

David Sterling (NP) - 3,988

State Supreme Court Justice, Courtney Goodson (NP) - 4,406

City of Malvern Mayor

Brenda Weldon (D) - 1,887

Governor

Jared K Henderson (D) - 2,102

Governor, Asa Hutchinson (R) - 6,352

Mark West (L) - 258

Lt. Governor

Anthony Bland (D) - 2,195

Lt. Governor Tim Griffin (R) - 6,310

Frank Gilbert (L) - 206

Attorney General

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge (R) - 6,122

Kerry Hicks (L) - 228

Mike Lee (D) - 2,362

Secretary of State

John Thurston, Commissioner of State Lands (R) - 6,002

Christopher Olson (L) - 206

Susan Inman (D) - 2,498

State Treasurer

Treasurer of State Dennis Milligan (R) - 6,646

Ashley Ewald (L) - 1,962

Auditor of State

David E. Dinwiddle (L) - 1,919

Auditor Andrea Lee (R) - 6,693

Commissioner of State Lands

T.J. Campbell (L) - 115

Larry Williams (D) - 1,590

Tommy Land (R) - 2,924

Issue #1 - For 2,701 Against 3,585

An Amendment Concerning Civil Lawsuits and the Powers of the General Assembly and Supreme Court to Adopt Court Rules.

Issue #2 - For 7,157 Against 1,473

A Constitutional Amendment Adding as a Qualification to Vote that a Voter Present Certain Valid Photographic Identification When Casting a Ballot In Person or Casting an Absentee Ballot.

Issue #3 - For 4,622 Against 2,084

Arkansas Term Limits Amendment.

Issue#4 - For 4,867 Against 3,751

An Amendment to Require Four Licenses to be Issued for Casino Gaming at Casinos, One Each in Crittenden (to Southland Racing Corporation), Garland (to Oaklawn Jockey Club, Inc.), Pope , and Jefferson Counties.

Issue #5 - For 5,607 Against 3,061

An Act to Increase the Arkansas Minimum Wage.