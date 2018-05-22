Hot Spring County Election Results
As reported by all precincts. These totals are unofficial. All will be verified and results certified Tuesday, May 29
US Congress District 4
Representative Bruce Westerman (R) — 1,761
Randy Caldwell (R) — 451
Governor
Jan Morgan (R) — 939
Governor, Asa Hutchinson (R) — 1,332
Leticia Sanders (D) — 115
Jared K. Henderson (D) — 210
Secretary of State
John Thurston, Commissioner of State Lands (R) — 1,071
State Representative Trevor Drown (R) — 1,059
State Representative District 26
Ernie Hinz (R) — 578
Representative, Laurie Rushing (R) — 1,034
Hot Spring County Sheriff
Donald Gage (R) — 1,059
Woody R. Perry (R) — 1,113
Hot Spring County Coroner
Sylvia J. Lott (R) — 379
Chad Pilcher (R) — 536
Sam Swaim (R) — 383
Dan Canfield (R) — 227
Jason Chenault (R) — 569
Justice of the Peace District 7
Justice of the Peace Josh Anderson (R) — 114
Gerald W. Black (R) —137
Constable (Bismarck)
Doug Green (D) — 55
Ronnie Stephenson (D) — 9
Constable (Gifford)
Brandon L. Bennett Sr. (R) — 40
Kenneth Farber (R) — 69
State Supreme Court Associate Justice Position 3
David Sterling (NP) — 1,245
State Supreme Court Justice Courtney Goodson (NP) — 977
Judge Kenneth Hixson (NP) — 714
