Hot Spring County Election Results

As reported by all precincts. These totals are unofficial. All will be verified and results certified Tuesday, May 29

US Congress District 4

Representative Bruce Westerman (R) — 1,761

Randy Caldwell (R) — 451

Governor

Jan Morgan (R) — 939

Governor, Asa Hutchinson (R) — 1,332

Leticia Sanders (D) — 115

Jared K. Henderson (D) — 210

Secretary of State

John Thurston, Commissioner of State Lands (R) — 1,071

State Representative Trevor Drown (R) — 1,059

State Representative District 26

Ernie Hinz (R) — 578

Representative, Laurie Rushing (R) — 1,034

Hot Spring County Sheriff

Donald Gage (R) — 1,059

Woody R. Perry (R) — 1,113

Hot Spring County Coroner

Sylvia J. Lott (R) — 379

Chad Pilcher (R) — 536

Sam Swaim (R) — 383

Dan Canfield (R) — 227

Jason Chenault (R) — 569

Justice of the Peace District 7

Justice of the Peace Josh Anderson (R) — 114

Gerald W. Black (R) —137

Constable (Bismarck)

Doug Green (D) — 55

Ronnie Stephenson (D) — 9

Constable (Gifford)

Brandon L. Bennett Sr. (R) — 40

Kenneth Farber (R) — 69

State Supreme Court Associate Justice Position 3

David Sterling (NP) — 1,245

State Supreme Court Justice Courtney Goodson (NP) — 977

Judge Kenneth Hixson (NP) — 714