Hot Spring County Fair in full swing

Hot Spring County Fair Junior Miss Ember Hughes spends time with her sheep at the Hot Spring County Fair on Wednesday, September 5, 2018. Animals will be shown starting Wednesday at 6 p.m. Goats, rabbits, pigs, poultry and other animals will be shown on Thursday, beginning at 9 a.m. The premium sale will be at 10 a.m. on Friday.

On Saturday, the Dutch Oven Cookoff will begin at 8 a.m. and continue until 6 p.m., the peewee show will be held at 10 a.m. At noon lawn mower races will be held then the Power Wheels derby will be held at 2 p.m.

Various demonstrations will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

The Malvern Round-up Club will be presenting the 65th annual Malvern Rodeo on Friday and Saturday evenings at 8 p.m. Tickets are $8 at the gate, 10 and under are free.