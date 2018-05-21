Hot Spring County land auction nets $45,699

LITTLE ROCK – The recent auction (Thursday, May 17, 2018) of tax-delinquent properties in Hot Spring County collected more than $45,000, the Commissioner of State Lands announced.

The auction drew 36 bidders, who purchased 22 parcels of land for a total of $45,699.36 for county and state government.

The Land Commissioner’s office conducts one tax-delinquent sale per county each year to dispose of land which has been certified with taxes past-due.