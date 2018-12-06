Hot Springs to Receive $20 Million for Bypass Extension

Washington, D.C. — Senators Tom Cotton (R-AR) and John Boozman (R-AR), along with Congressman Bruce Westerman (AR-04), announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation will award the Arkansas Department of Transportation a $20 million BUILD grant to construct the Hot Springs bypass extension. The extension would run from the interchange with Highway 70 east of the city of Hot Springs and extend north to the intersection of Highways 5 and 7.



“This announcement is great news for the greater Hot Springs community and Arkansas as a whole. This extension will help Hot Springs continue to grow, and I’m grateful to Secretary Chao and the Trump Administration for their dedication to improving Arkansas infrastructure,” Senator Cotton said.



“This project is vital to improving regional connectivity and economic viability in the greater Hot Springs area and these funds will help make it a reality. The bypass extension will provide an alternative route to access Hot Springs which should reduce traffic and enhance the historic, revitalized downtown in addition to the jobs and economic activity it will create during and after construction. I appreciate Secretary Chao and the Department of Transportation’s recognition of how worthwhile and significant this project will be for Garland County,” Senator Boozman said.



“The bypass in Hot Springs plays an outsized role in our region’s economy and movement of goods. This grant will further support and expand the bypass, creating opportunity for additional economic development in the Ouachitas. It will also improve response time for emergency services, which will save lives. I thank Secretary Chao and the Trump Administration for awarding this grant important to our region’s expanding infrastructure,” Congressman Westerman said.



“The Administration’s continued investment in infrastructure promises to stimulate economic investment, improve quality of life, and create safe, reliable transportation in our communities,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.