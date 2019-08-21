HSC 10-year Action Plan revealed

Hot Spring County Judge Dennis Thornton welcomed guests to the unveiling of Hot Spring County Conversations 10-year Strategic Action Plan on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at College of the Ouachitas.

The Great Room at College of the Ouachitas was filled with more than 200 guests to hear from Shelby Fiegel,, Rex Nelson, Jon Chadwell, and Governor Asa Hutchinson on the success of Hot Spring County Conversations.

“When Hot Spring County Conversations began its very purpose was to set vision and goals by community and county,” said Thornton. “Goals that were set by you — the citizens of Hot Spring County. Through this we have action groups throughout the county working together.”

Thornton welcomed Shelby Fiegel, Managing Director of the Center for Community and Economic Development at the University of Central Arkansas. Fiegel told attendees that Thornton began the journey with UCA in 2017. In the fall of 2017, the first meeting was held to gather information by community leaders, from that meeting HSC Conversations held meetings at five school districts (Bismarck, Glen Rose, Ouachita, Magnet Cove, and Malvern) within the county to gather ways to improve individual communities. More than 1,500 residents attended these meetings, and more than 5,000 have participated in online surveys.

