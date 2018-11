Hot Spring County was carved from one of the origninal five counties in the Territory of Arkansas.

Hot Spring County will celebrate 189 years of existance on November 2, 2018.

The Hot Spring County Historical Society will be holding a celebration on Friday, November 2 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hot Spring County Courthouse pavilion.

The county’s bi-centennial will be here in 11 years.