HSC Circuit Clerk resigns

According to Hot Spring County Judge Dennis Thornton, Mayme Brown resigned from the office of Circuit Clerk for Hot Spring County on Monday, August 6, 2018, at noon. Brown’s resignation is a result of charges filed against her Friday, August 3, 2018. Brown is accused of taking funds belonging to Hot Spring County, and tampering with county documents and records.

The court documents state that on or about January 1, 2016, and on or about September 19, 2017, Brown took funds totaling more than $1,000, and less than $5,000. In addition, court documents allege Brown tampered with public records on or about September 1, 2016, and December 20, 2016. She is facing count one; theft of property, not less than $1,000 and not more than $5,000; count two of tampering with county documents and records.

It was discovered in January 2017 that the accounts belonging to the county allegedly showed discrepancies. The discrepancies were then investigated in-house by Teresa Pilcher, Chief Deputy Clerk. When Pilcher was unable to rectify the missing funds, she reported Brown to the Prosecuting Attorney.

On Tuesday, January 23, 2018, the financial and compliance report for the county for the year of 2016, was submitted to the Hot Spring County Quorum Court. This report concluded that cash receipts for the Circuit Clerk’s office exceeded cash bank deposits by $1,695, during the time between January 1, 2016, to September 19, 2017.

The explanation included within the report states: “A receipt was improperly voided and reissued for a smaller amount. The Circuit Clerk, who was the custodian of these funds, reimbursed $735 on September 20, 2017, leaving $960 due to the county.”

After receiving the complaint, Arkansas State Police launched an investigation.

Pilcher told reporters at KATV that reporting Brown was difficult to do as the pair were friends. Yet, Pilcher felt that reporting Brown was the right thing to do not just for the offices of the county, but also for the people of Hot Spring County. Pilcher further stated that she decided to run for the office of Circuit Clerk after the discovery was made in order to “be honest with the people of Hot Spring County.”

Thornton announced that resumes for the temporary position of Circuit Clerk may be submitted now, through noon next Tuesday, August 14, 2018. Some of the qualifications required for the position include the following: must be a resident of Hot Spring County, and must not have a criminal record, among others. The Circuit Clerk appointment will be effective until December 31, 2018. “I am confident in our Quorum Court to make the best decisions for our county. We will get through this and will continue to move forward,” Thornton said.