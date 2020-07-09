HSC Courthouse closed for remainder of day

The Hot Spring Courthouse will be closed for the remainder of the day for staff to disinfect and sanitize.

Hot Spring County Judge Dennis Thornton said he decided to close the courthouse after a person came into the courthouse and expressed that he or she had contact with another individual who tested positive for COVID-19.

Thornton does not believe that the individual who entered the courthouse had contact with anyone else inside the building, but thought it was best to close the courthouse as a precaution.

The courthouse will reopen at 8 a.m. July 10.