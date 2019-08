HSC Fair Queen Pageant set for Saturday

The Hot Spring County Fair Pageant will be Saturday August 17, 2019 at the Boys and Girls Club of Malvern and Hot Spring County at 1 p.m. Pictured are left to right (back) 2018 Queen Miss Erica Canada, 2018 Jr. Miss Ember Hughes, Kyndal Morrison, Haylea Chancellor, Ivory Warner, Madilyn Nearhood, Arizona Riley, 2018 Young Miss Bailee Bozeman, Madlyn McClun, (front) Brynlee Crutchfield, Cambrie Whitley, Ellasyn Collins and Danielle McClun. Not pictured: Addacyn Jae Delamar, Chloe Sawyer, Riley Collins, Anna Elliot, Alli Foster and Paisley Crangle.