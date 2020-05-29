HSC Sheriff's Office notified about unidentified body in Bismarck area

According to a press release from the Hot Spring County Sheriff's Office, today May 29, Hot Spring County Sheriff's Office received a call on an unidentified body in a remote area in the western part of the county. At this time the Hot Spring County Sheriff's Office and Arkansas State Police are conducting an investigation. If anyone feels that they have any information related to this matter should call the HSC Sheriff's Office at 501-332-3671 or the Arkansas State Police Troop K.