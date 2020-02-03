HSCHS to meet tonight at "Brown House"

The Hot Spring County Historical Society will meet at the "Brown House" 1117 Park Street in Malvern (next to Arkansas State University Three Rivers) tonight, February 3 at 7 p.m. There will have a short meeting and then tour the downstairs of this historic house. Followed by light refreshments.

Directions: Leaving downtown Malvern toward Hot Springs — turn right on Moline Street, immediately after you cross the railroad tracks turn left onto Park Street, you will pass a yellow house on the right and at the NEXT drive way turn Right.