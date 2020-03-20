Hutchinson: positive cases up to 96 across state

During a press conference Friday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced that the number of positive case for COVID-19 is up to 96.

This is the largest one-day increase reported in the state.

According to a release from the Arkansas Department of Health, individuals in three nursing homes have been affected.

One patient has tested positive at both Apple Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation in Centerton and The Village of General Baptist West in Pine Bluff. Thirteen cases, including patients and staff, have tested positive at Briarwood Nursing Home and Rehab in Little Rock. ADH is currently screening all other staff and residents for COVID-19 at Briarwood, and ADH staff are now onsite at Briarwood.

Among the 96 individuals infected, 26 are people over the age of 65 and 8 are children.

There are no reported cases in Hot Spring County, as of 1:20 p.m. Friday.