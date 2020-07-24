Hutchinson requests special attention be given to ORCU

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, during a press briefing Thursday, spoke about the amount of COVID-19 cases at the Ouachita River Correctional Unit in Malvern.

Currently at the unit, there are 577 active COVID-19 cases and a total of 1,228 positive cases have been reported, said Cindy Murphy, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Correction.

The prison has the largest number of active cases among all of the units in the Arkansas Department of Correction.

In total, there are 841 active cases in the Arkansas Department of Correction and 28 active cases in jails, Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson said he is asking for ADC officials to give special attention to the Ouachita River Correctional Unit.

Along with having a large number of cases, the population at the ORCU includes individuals with medical and health issues, as well as elderly inmates. The unit serves as a hospital facility for the prison system, he said.

“This presents a real problem,” Hutchinson said.

He noted that because inmates housed at the ORCU have poor health and underlying health condition, state officials are concerned.

“We care about our inmates. They didn’t ask for COVID-19 and that was not expected during their time of incarceration,” Hutchinson said. “We want to make sure they have the protection they need and we’re working to make sure that we treat them in the best way possible to speed up their recovery.”

In total, 21 individuals in correctional facilities have died as a result of COVID-19 since April. Three of those individuals were inmates at the Ouachita River Correctional Unit.