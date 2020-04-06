Hutchinson: Schools to close for remainder of the school year

During a press conference Monday afternoon, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced that schools across the state will be closed for in-session instruction for the remainder of the school year.

Arkansas Department of Education Commissioner Johnny Key also spoke during the conference explained that students will continue alternative methods of instruction and teachers will still be available to assist students as needed. School districts will also be continue to provide meals for students.

As of 1:30 p.m. Monday, there were 875 cases of coronavirus across the state and 102 people have recovered. Seventy-four people are currently being hospitalized.