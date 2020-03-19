Hutchinson: Schools to close until April 17

With more than 60 positive cases of coronavirus, Covid-19, now reported across the state, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced that all kindergarten through 12th grade schools will be closed until April 17.

In the past day, the number of positive cases has almost doubled.

“This is not a surprise,” Hutchinson said noting that the increase in cases reflects that additional testing is being done across the state.

Even though there has not been any cases reported in Hot Spring County, cases have been reported in the neighboring counties of Clark, Garland, Saline and Grant.

Twenty counties total have reported cases.

More information on Hutchinson’s update today will be reported in Friday’s edition of The Malvern Daily Record.