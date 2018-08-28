Hydrant flushing next week

Malvern Water Works will begin its annual fire hydrant flushing on Monday, Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. Hydrant flushing will continue through Friday, Sept. 7 until all hydrants have been flushed.

Hydrant flushing is done annually to clear sediments from water mains and to collect flow and pressure data.

Customers may notice occasional dingy or discolored water while crews are flushing in the customers area. Water discoloration should clear up within a few hours. If water does not clear within several hours call (501) 332-3634 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or (501) 732-0397 after hours. Messages left with phone numbers will be called by a Water Works staff member as soon as possible.

It is not advisable for customers to wash light colored clothing if the customer has dingy or discolored water. Check the water for discoloration before washing clothing.