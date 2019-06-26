I-30 bridge work begins soon

CLARK & HOT SPRING COUNTIES (ArDOT) — The Arkansas State Highway Commission has approved a bid for improvements to a roadway in Clark & Hot Spring Counties, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials. The purpose of this project is to replace two bridges on Interstate 30 over De Roche Creek near Caddo Valley. Manhattan Road & Bridge Company of Tulsa, Oklahoma, was awarded the contract at $12,652,300.00. Construction is scheduled to begin in two to four weeks, weather permitting. Completion is expected in mid 2020. Travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ArDOT.gov. You can also follow us on Twitter @myARDOT.