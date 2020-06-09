Improvements Require Temporary Closure  on Highway 84 between Social Hill and Malvern

Demolition and construction work on Highway 84 between Social Hill and Malvern requires a temporary closure, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials.

Weather permitting, crews will perform demolition and construction work as they replace a bridge and starting on Thursday, June 11 at 6:00 a.m. they will place a temporary closure around the bridge on Highway 84. If approaching from the north, the bridge is about three miles south of the Highways 84/171 exit from I-30 (Exit 97). If approaching from the south, this bridge is about three miles north of the Social Hill exit from I-30 (Exit 91). This work, and the closure, is expected to last for several weeks.

Traffic will be controlled with construction barrels, barricades and signage. Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov. You can also follow us on Twitter @myARDOT.