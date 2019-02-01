Incarceration of Japanese Americans during WWII meeting Monday

The Hot Spring County Historical Society will be holding a free special program on Monday, February 4, 2019 at College of the Ouachitas at 6 p.m.

Kim Sanders with the Butler Center for Arkansas Studies will present the program “Arkansas’ Involvement in the Incarceration of Japanese Americans during World War II. The presentation will have lessons for everyone about democracy, justice and what it means to be an American.

Related lesson plans, resources and activities are available for free from the Butler Center by call in Sanders at (501) 320-5700.