Indians aim for big victory on road against Pirates in season-opener

e 2019 football season on the gridiron this Friday night, September 6, 2019 will be the fighting Tribe of Grant County—the Poyen Indians. For previous weeks, the Indians have taken the time to get prepped, pumped and focused in preparation to showcase an overall productive performance in their season-opener in Pirate Country against Drew Central in Monticello.

Poyen Indians football head coach Vick Barrett anticipates a competitive matchup and challenge for the Tribe against their Class 3A opponent the Drew Central Pirates. Coach Barrett spoke about how improved with the quality athletes Drew Central has for this 2019 football season.

Despite the Pirates finishing 1-7 overall last season, Barrett believes Drew Central’s head coach Matt Gonzales has created a different atmosphere to enhance their football program with productive athletes.

