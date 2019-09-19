Indians aim to remain unbeaten on road against Murfreesboro

To conclude the non-conference schedule for Week 3 of Arkansas high school football, the undefeated Poyen Indians (2-0) travels on the road to face the Murfreesboro Rattlers (1-1) for an anticipated classic Class 2A matchup. Kickoff is 7 p.m., at Holloway Field, Rattler Stadium in Murfreesboro.

Poyen Indians football head coach Vick Barrett was pleased by the overall performance his troops provided on the field against an improved and talented Bismarck Lions squad. Barrett knew they would be in a tough battle last Friday night September 13, 2019, but he was impressed by the Indians effort to prevail.

“We started slow offensively, but we found a way to capitalize on a few opportunities. Bismarck is a heck of a football team. They were big upfront and played physical,” Barrett said.

He felt the Indians capitalized on opportunities that made the difference to knock off an unbeaten team to give the Lions their first loss of the season.

