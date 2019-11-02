Indians fall short to Red Devils on senior night, 36-20

The Poyen Indians brought a competitive performance to the home fans at Malvern National Bank Stadium, Indian Field Friday, November 1, 2019 in their huge showdown hosting the Mt. Pine Red Devils to battle for the No. 2 seed for the Class 2A state playoffs in 5-2A Conference play.

The Tribe fought hard, but the skill play of the Red Devils prevailed and Poyen came up short of victory, 36-20.

Read more from this story in Saturday's November 2, 2019 MDR newspaper edition.