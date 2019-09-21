Indians head into conference play 3-0

The Poyen Indians finished their 2019 non-conference schedule with a win over the Murfreesboro Rattlers while on the road Friday, September 20, 2019.

The Indians defeated the Rattlers 34-21 to go 3-0 on the season. The Indians return home to open 5-2A Conference play against Conway Christian on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Indian Field. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

The Rattlers scored first after a fumble recovery at the 10:56 mark of the first quarter. The Indians came back after Poyen’s Jaxson Carter scored on a 20 yard rush. Carter then converted for two-points to give the Indians a one point, 8-7 lead over the Rattlers.

Read full story in Saturday's September 21, 2019 MDR newspaper edition.