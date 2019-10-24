Indians look for productive play on road at Quitman

Hooten’s Arkansas Football No. 14 ranked Poyen Indians (6-1 overall, 3-1 conf.) currently stand tied in the second spot with Mt. Pine (3-4 overall, 3-1 conf.) with only one loss in league play going into Week 8 of Arkansas high school football. This Friday night, October 25, 2019 the Tribe of Grant County continues its path of destruction on the gridiron to face the Quitman Bulldogs (4-3 overall, 1-3 conf.) for 5-2A Conference play. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., at Bulldog Stadium in Quitman.

