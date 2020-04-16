Indians Melton and Austin earn postseason honors for 2019-2020

The Poyen Indians basketball team had two senior members earn 2A-5 All-Conference honors for the 2019-2020 season.

Seniors Taylor Melton and Lance Austin earned all-conference honors for their performance this season with the Indians. T. Melton and Austin along with a supporting cast led the Indians to an 11-13 overall record and a 6-8 conference record. Leading in scoring was Brock Melton, averaging 10.2 points a game. B. Melton also led in steals, averaging 1.3 a game. T. Melton led in assists with an average of 3.6 a game. Leading in rebounds was Carter Webb with an average of 4.4 a game.

The Indians had conference wins against Hazen, Maumelle Charter, and Carlisle. The Indians ended the regular season with a big win against close county rivals Bismarck 46-38 and took another close county rival, Ouachita, into overtime. The Indians season came to end in the 2A-5 District Tournament when they lost to Bigelow, 52-41, in the second round.

The Indians are coached by Andy Brakebill.