Indians prevail in double overtime thriller against Eagles, 35-29

Taking care of business on the gridiron at was the Poyen Indians (5-1 overall, 2-1 conf.) prevailing over a tough Cutter Morning Star Eagles team (3-3 overall, 1-2 conf.) 35-29 in double overtime for 5-2A Conference football action Friday, October 11, 2019 at Malvern National Bank Stadium, Indian Field. The Indians remain unbeaten at home this season despite a huge test from their visiting opponents Cutter Morning Star that took the Tribe into overdrive. Next week, Friday, October 18, 2019 the Indians will carry their momentum on the road to battle Bigelow for 5-2A Conference play. Kickoff set at 7 p.m. at Panther Stadium in Bigelow. CMS returns home next week to host England for 5-2A Conference play.

For more details on the game, read Saturday's October 12, 2019 MDR newspaper edition.