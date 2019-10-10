Indians regroup for conf. play at home to host Cutter Morning Star

Following their first loss of the season last week to rivals’ No. 8 Magnet Cove on the road, the No. 13 Poyen Indians (4-1 overall, 1-1 conf.) are back to take care of business on the gridiron at home to host No. 25 Cutter Morning Star Eagles (3-2 overall, 1-1 conf.) for 5-2A Conference play. Kickoff is at 7 p.m., at Malvern National Bank Stadium, Indian Field.

The Indians suffered their first loss of the season to have a four-game winning streak snapped, but aims to climb back into the conference race for Week 6 of Arkansas high school football.

Poyen football head coach Vick Barrett knows each game from this point is critical and crucial to keep their league title hopes alive. Barrett remains confident in the abilities of his Tribe despite their tough loss to rivals Magnet Cove. The Indians are young, but Barrett has been pleased by the toughness they’ve shown all season long. Playmakers QB Jaxson Carter and RB Brandon Sanchez accounted for Poyen’s two end zone trips against Magnet Cove last week. Despite Sanchez being held under 100 yards rushing for the first time this season against Magnet Cove, Barrett knows his star running back will be motivated to regain the spark for the Indians’ ground attack.

Sanchez had 18 carries for 58 yards and a TD against the Panthers.

Barrett knows it’s important the Tribe get off to a productive start as Poyen started slow last week on a few missed catches to secure the ball on kickoffs. The Indians have been key defensively in all of their victories this season and looks for the defense to be ready Friday night at home.

The Indians haven’t tasted a home loss this season at Malvern National Bank Stadium (2-0).

They’ve held Bismarck to 14 points and Conway Christian to six points scored in both home wins this season defensively. Barrett is confident in the Tribe’s fight and knows they’re ready to showcase productive “Poyen Indian Football.”

ABOUT CUTTER MORNING STAR

The Indians are favored to beat Cutter Morning Star this week according to Hooten’s Arkansas Football. The Eagles are ranked in the top 25 in the state for Class 2A by Hooten’s.

The Eagles have shown much improvement this season by finishing the non-conference schedule 2-1. The Eagles prevailed over Rose Bud (21-0), Magazine (33-32) and a huge conference victory last week against Quitman (34-7) at home.

The Eagles have scored 123 points this season. They have rushed for 616 yards rushing on the ground (five TD’s), and passed for 768 yards (nine TD’s).

Junior QB Sam Moore has completed 32 of 77 passes for 641 yards passing for seven touchdowns. Moore also leads the Eagles’ ground attack with nearly 300 yards rushing for five end zone trips.

The Eagles present several weapons on the receiving crew with senior Moore leading the way with 226 yards with eight receptions. Junior Landon Watson has 172 yards receiving (two TD’s, eight receptions) and Kaden Prather has 156 yards receiving on eight receptions. Prather started the onslaught by returning an onside kick for a TD on the game’s first play.

Cutter Morning Star provide several playmakers that present a challenge to make their matchup intense for the Indians.

Defensively, the Eagles were stout last week to hold a Quitman Bulldog team to one end zone trip the entire 48 minutes of action. This season, the Eagles have racked up a team total of 190 tackles, with four sacks. Matthew Cook leads the team with four interceptions for 247 yards. According to Hooten’s Arkansas Football, Cutter Morning Star is picked to finish the 5-2A Conference eighth voted by league coaches.