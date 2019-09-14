Indians roll to give Lions first loss

It was the “Battle of the Unbeaten’s” on Friday the 13th for “Friday Night Lights” gridiron action in Grant County as the Poyen Indians (2-0) prevailed in their season home-opener over visiting Bismarck Lions (2-1) 30-14 at Malvern National Bank Stadium—Indian Field.

The Tribe took care of business on their home territory to remain unbeaten and hand a strong and talented Bismarck Lions’ team their first defeat of the season.

Poyen sparked early off an explosive opening kickoff return for a touchdown over 70 yards by their star running back Brandon Sanchez that led to a 6-0 advantage for the Indians at the 11:46 mark. Poyen’s extra point attempt was no good, but the Tribe had the early momentum to account for the first trip to the end zone.

Poyen’s defense maintained productive play early as the Lions were held scoreless the entire first quarter to trail the Indians by a touchdown.

Despite the Lions’ slow start offensively, Bismarck’s defense came up big with Collier Robertson making an interception to cause a Poyen turnover at the 5:19 mark in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Lions made some roaring noise on the gridiron in their ground attack. Running back Brett Williams and quarterback Kegley picked up multiple first down drives to bring the Lions’ offense inside the red zone down to the 7:32 mark. Kegley would launch a touchdown pass reception to receiver Preston Demorrow to get the Lions on the board at the 6:53 mark. Bismarck’s PAT was good by Connor Corley and the Lions took the lead over Poyen, 7-6. The Indians made plays throughout the remaining time in the second quarter, but came up short to score. Bismarck took a slim one-point lead over Poyen into the locker room at halftime, 7-6.

In the second half, the Tribe would spark, but the Lions started out with momentum first to take a 14-6 lead at the 10:48 mark in the third quarter. Steven Roberson soared into the end zone for a 52 yard touchdown run and Corley’s PAT was good to give Bismarck an eight-point lead.

Now it was time for the Tribe to take over and Sanchez exploded once again with several productive carries on the ground toward Bismarck territory to the 9:26 mark inside the 10 yard line. Sanchez gained yardage to the six yard line and then marched into the end zone for his second TD run of the game at the 9:00 mark. Poyen’s PAT was no good, but cut their deficit to trail Bismarck, 14-12. Following a productive defensive series of stops by Poyen’s defense on Bismarck, the Tribe regained possession at the 7:40 mark. Sanchez and quarterback Jaxson Carter picked up key first down drives to move the Indians offense into Bismarck territory. Sanchez took it from there and scored on a 38 yard touchdown run at the 5:27 mark to give Poyen the lead for good over Bismarck, 18-14. The score wouldn’t change for the remaining time left in the third quarter, but Poyen maintained their four-point edge over the Lions.

In the fourth quarter, the Indians’ defense was the key and held the Lions out of the end zone for the final 12 minutes of action. The Indians accounted for two more trips into the end zone. QB Carter scored on the quarterback keeper at the 10:06 mark to give Poyen a 24-14 lead. Then Sanchez put the finishing touches on the game for Poyen by scoring his fourth touchdown of the night at the 1:59 mark that gave Poyen their 16-point victory over the Lions.

Poyen will get ready for their next upcoming opponent Friday, September 20, 2019 on the road against Murfreesboro to end the non-conference schedule. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. in Murfreesboro.

Bismarck wraps up their non-conference schedule and will take advantage of their bye week and return to action to open 5-3A Conference play Friday, September 27, 2019 at home hosting Camden Harmony Grove at Doye Henderson Field.