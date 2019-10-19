Indians showcase total domination on road by shutting out Bigelow, 34-0

The Poyen Indians (6-1 overall, 3-1 conf.) showed no mercy on the road for another impressive overall victory in the 5-2A Conference to shut out the Bigelow Panthers (0-6 overall, 0-4 conf.) on Friday, October 18, 2019. The Indians showcased total domination on the gridiron for their first shutout victory of the season.

