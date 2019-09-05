It’s Fair time

ot Spring County Fairgrounds.

The fairgrounds open today, Friday and Saturday at 8 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. The fairgrounds kitchen is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Saturday with food items by CR Custom Processing.

Events begin at 9 a.m. each day. Today, Thursday, September 5, 2019, the dairy cattle show begins at 9 a.m. with the dairy goat show following. From 9 a.m. to noon the Master Gardeners will conduct demonstrations in the Horticulture Building. At 1 p.m. there will be a rabbit show.

This afternoon market goats will start showing at 4 p.m. A sheep show will be at 6:30 p.m. followed by a swine show at 7 p.m.

From 2 to 7 p.m. each day there will be demonstrations on the midway.

On Friday, September 6, is a big day for exhibitors hoping their prize winning animal will bring top dollar at the Premium Sale, which begins at 10 a.m. Registration for the Premium Sale begins at 9 a.m. At 2 p.m. a Livestock Skill-A-Thon will be held in the main show ring for ages 5 to 19.

The Dutch Oven Cook Off contest registration and set up will be open from noon to 8 p.m. on Friday.

Admission to the fair will be $1 per person from 4 to 9 p.m. on Friday and all day Saturday.

