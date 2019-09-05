It’s Fair time

Local arts and crafts will be on display at the Hot Spring County Fair through Saturday, September7, 2019 at the HSC Fairgrounds on MLK Blvd. in Malvern. Admission is $1 per person.
By: 
Gretchen Ritchey
Editor
Thursday, September 5, 2019
Malvern, AR

The fairgrounds open today, Friday and Saturday at 8 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. The fairgrounds kitchen is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Saturday with food items by CR Custom Processing.
Events begin at 9 a.m. each day. Today, Thursday, September 5, 2019, the dairy cattle show begins at 9 a.m. with the dairy goat show following. From 9 a.m. to noon the Master Gardeners will conduct demonstrations in the Horticulture Building. At 1 p.m. there will be a rabbit show.
This afternoon market goats will start showing at 4 p.m. A sheep show will be at 6:30 p.m. followed by a swine show at 7 p.m.
From 2 to 7 p.m. each day there will be demonstrations on the midway.
On Friday, September 6, is a big day for exhibitors hoping their prize winning animal will bring top dollar at the Premium Sale, which begins at 10 a.m. Registration for the Premium Sale begins at 9 a.m. At 2 p.m. a Livestock Skill-A-Thon will be held in the main show ring for ages 5 to 19.
The Dutch Oven Cook Off contest registration and set up will be open from noon to 8 p.m. on Friday.
Admission to the fair will be $1 per person from 4 to 9 p.m. on Friday and all day Saturday.
