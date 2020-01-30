It's Homecoming in Glen Rose

The Glen Rose 2020 Basketball Homecoming will take place on Friday, January 31, 2020.

There will be a day ceremony held at the Glen Rose Arena at 2 p.m. The evening ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. in the arena before the basketball games that evening.

This year’s basketball homecoming theme is The Legacy. Glen Rose senior Sidney Robbins was named Homecoming Queen while senior Rachel LeQuieu was named the Sr. High Princess, and Makayla Stevens was named the Jr. High Princess.

For homecoming, the Glen Rose Beavers, Lady Beavers and Jr. High Beavers will be taking on Little Rock Episcopal in a 3A-5 conference match up. Games begin with the Jr. Beavers, then the Sr. Beavers will take the court, followed by the Lady Beavers playing the final game of the night. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m.