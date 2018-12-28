Jacquelyn Delamar to Speak at Bethel WMS Program

The Women’s Missionary Society (WMS) of Bethel A.M.E. Church, 1220 Carmichael Street, will be in charge of service on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at 11 am. The theme for the worship service is “Living under God’s Grace” taken from Romans 6:14. The speaker for the morning will be Ms. Jacquelyn Renee Delamar.

Jacquelyn is the fourth child of the late William and Maggie Weaver Delamar of Malvern, Arkansas. She is a graduate of Malvern High School, Henderson State University, and completed other studies at Arkansas State - Beebe and University of Phoenix online Business Administration. She taught Headstart and Pre-K children for seventeen years, worked for the Arkadelphia Housing/HUD for seven years, did property management for three years, and is presently an Accountant/Supervisor at Walmart Neighborhood in Sherwood, Arkansas. Jacquelyn has been involved with several community activities including the NAACP, Senator Tracy Steele Mayoral campaign 2011-2012, and worked as a community volunteer with a variety of groups.

Jacquelyn taught private piano lessons in the Arkadelphia and Malvern areas for approximately twenty years. At the age of nine years old she began playing for her church Bethel AME - Malvern. She was under the tutorial of the late Zenobia Terry, Henrietta Bailey, and M.O. Tyler. She was elected the West Arkansas Conference Pianist for several years. Jacquelyn has been pianist/organist for churches in the Arkadelphia and Malvern areas in her adult life. She is now pianist/organist for her beloved Bethel AME Church. Her loves of the Lord shines through everything she does.

She is the mother of two sons Charnaley and Christopher Marshall, and grandmother of two granddaughters, Ta'Shauria and Aryanna Marshall.

Ms. Laura Gulley is the WMS President and Rev. Dr. Clarence H. Guy is the Pastor of Bethel. Women are asked to wear white and everyone is invited to attend this service.