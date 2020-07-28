James named MSD Community liaison

Malvern school superintendent, Brian Golden, and the Malvern School Board announced at the district’s monthly board meeting Monday, that Claudine Sanders James, an English teacher at Malvern Middle School, has been selected to serve as Cultural Community liaison. James enters her 12 year of teaching for the Malvern School District and has set a precedent as a passionate educator who enjoys inspiring students both inside and outside of the classroom. She currently teaches eighth-grade English, and is also ESL certified, National Board Certified teacher and has a lead and Master Arkansas Teaching License endorsement. Read more in Tuesdays July 28 MDR newspaper edition.