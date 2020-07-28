James named MSD Community liaison

Educator Claudine James is pictured at the local Walgreens beside a display that identifies her as a local WE Teachers awardee. Made possible by Walgreens, WE Teachers ensures that every teacher in every school nationwide has access to the educational tools and training they need to set them and their students up for future success. As a WE Teachers awardee, James received a $500 Walgreens gift card to purchase resources for her classroom.
Staff Writer
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Malvern, AR

Malvern school superintendent, Brian Golden, and the Malvern School Board announced at the district’s monthly board meeting Monday, that Claudine Sanders James, an English teacher at Malvern Middle School, has been selected to serve as Cultural Community liaison. James enters her 12 year of teaching for the Malvern School District and has set a precedent as a passionate educator who enjoys inspiring students both inside and outside of the classroom. She currently teaches eighth-grade English, and is also ESL certified, National Board Certified teacher and has a lead and Master Arkansas Teaching License endorsement. Read more in Tuesdays July 28 MDR newspaper edition.

Category: