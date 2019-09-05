James selected for Community Appreciation Award

Ms. Claudine Sanders James, a long-time educator and leader with the Malvern Public Schools, has been selected for the 2019 Community Appreciation Award. The award is presented yearly to a resident of Hot Spring County who has contributed significantly to the betterment of our community. The award is a non-partisan public service project of the Hot Spring County Democratic Committee.

Ms. James is a native of Malvern, the daughter of Chester Sanders and the late Sarah Smith. She graduated with honors from Malvern High School in 1985. For 15 years she owned and operated ACAC Child Care in Malvern.

In 2007 Claudine became the first student to obtain the then newly-created Associate of Arts degree in middle school language arts/social studies from what is today the College of the Ouachitas. She completed her bachelor’s degree two years later at Henderson State University. She immediately enrolled in the graduate program at Arkansas State University, receiving a master’s degree in educational theory and practice in 2010.

