JPs work through lengthy agenda

Hot Spring County Clerk Sandy Boyette reads an ordinance of business while members of the Quorum court with Hot Spring County Judge Dennis Thornton follow along during Tuesdays meeting held in the HSC courtroom.
Gerren Smith
Staff Writer
Thursday, August 13, 2020
Malvern, AR

The Hot Spring County Quorum Court met for its regular scheduled monthly meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m., in the large courtroom via Zoom.
During the meeting, members of the court approved three bills of consideration and two proposed resolutions for items that were discussed on the agenda.
• Justice of the Peace approved a ordinance to convert a fire protection district. The JPs approved to adopt a transfer ordinance — bill #20-24, which is an ordinance to amend the 2020 Budget to establish a line item and to transfer funds. The JPs also approved to adopt an appropriation ordinance—bill #20-25, “An ordinance to appropriate funds from Unappropriated Jones Mill Industrial Park Fund #3404 to Jones Mill Industrial Park Fund #3404, dept. #0130 Perla project.” Other items approved included:
•A proposed resolution #20-06—authorizing the Lono-Rolla Fun Park grant application.
•A proposed resolution #20-07—authorizing the county Judge of Hot Spring County to apply for a grant on behalf of the Hot Spring County Circuit Clerk. Read more in Thursdays August 13 MDR newspaper edition.

