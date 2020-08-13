JPs work through lengthy agenda

The Hot Spring County Quorum Court met for its regular scheduled monthly meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m., in the large courtroom via Zoom.

During the meeting, members of the court approved three bills of consideration and two proposed resolutions for items that were discussed on the agenda.

• Justice of the Peace approved a ordinance to convert a fire protection district. The JPs approved to adopt a transfer ordinance — bill #20-24, which is an ordinance to amend the 2020 Budget to establish a line item and to transfer funds. The JPs also approved to adopt an appropriation ordinance—bill #20-25, “An ordinance to appropriate funds from Unappropriated Jones Mill Industrial Park Fund #3404 to Jones Mill Industrial Park Fund #3404, dept. #0130 Perla project.” Other items approved included:

•A proposed resolution #20-06—authorizing the Lono-Rolla Fun Park grant application.

•A proposed resolution #20-07—authorizing the county Judge of Hot Spring County to apply for a grant on behalf of the Hot Spring County Circuit Clerk. Read more in Thursdays August 13 MDR newspaper edition.