Jr. High Lady Leopards volleyball opens season against Lake Hamilton

The Lady Leopards 8th and 9th grade volleyball squads opened the 2019 season at the Leopard Center on Monday, August 26, 2019.

Both the 8th grade and 9th grade squads took on the Lake Hamilton Lady Wolves on Monday. Both squads fell to the Lady Wolves in tough battles.

The 8th grade Lady Leopards fell 2-1 in three sets. In set one, the Lady Wolves pulled ahead to beat the Lady Leopards 25-19. In the second match, the Lady Leopards fought back hard to win the set 25-22. In the third set, the Lady Wolves were hot and beat the Lady Leopards 15-9. In an extra set of play, the Lady Wolves defeated the Lady Leopards 25-7.

The 9th grade Lady Leopards fell 2-0 in two sets against the Lady Wolves. The Lady Wolves dominated the first set to win 25-9. The Lady Leopards came back in the second set and held the lead for most of the set but lost the momentum midway through. The Lady Wolves came back to defeat the Lady Leopards 25-18.

The Sr. High Lady Leopards will host their first home game against the Lady Wolves on Thursday, August 29 at the Leopard Center at 5 p.m. The 9th grade Lady Leopards next game will be against Fountain Lake at the Leopard Center on Tuesday, September 3 at 4:30 p.m. The 7th and 8th grade squads will take on Fountain Lake on Wednesday, September 4 at the Leopard Center at 4:30 p.m.