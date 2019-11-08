Jr. Indians close out season victorious, finish conference tied for second

The Poyen Jr. Indians wrapped up their junior high football season on a high note for 2019. The Jr. Indians pulled out an impressive road win against the Mt. Pine Jr. Red Devils 26-22 on Thursday, October 31, 2019 for the final junior football game of the season for “Thursday Night Lights”.

The Jr. Indians won their last three games to finish tied for second with England in the 5-2A Conference. Poyen ended the season with a 5-4 overall record and 5-2 in conference.

