Jr. Leopards end season with doubleheader

The Malvern Jr. Leopards Jr. Babe Ruth team finished the 2020 summer league season by hosting the Lakeside Rams at Morrison Park Tuesday.

The Jr. Leopards lost both games to the Rams, 11-8 and 9-4, but head coach Jordan Knight was pleased with the Jr. Leopards performance. “We grew a lot,” Knight said. This was the second time the Jr. Leopards had faced the Rams this season and in their first matchup the Leopards lost 6-1. “The last time we played Lakeside with our Jr. team we lost 6-1. We made a lot of mistakes and we really didn’t fight back a whole lot,” Knight said. “Tonight in that first game we lost 11-8 and if you take away that first inning, five runs, from mistakes that we made, it’s a completely different ball game.”

Knight added that he was proud of how the Jr. Leopards fought in the doubleheader. “I’m proud of the approach at the plate and I’m proud of the way we pitched the ball there at the end,” he said. “I think the young team has a bright future ahead of them.”