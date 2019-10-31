Jr. Panthers 9-0, clinch conf. title defeating Bigelow 50-20 in final home

For “Thursday Night Lights” October 24, 2019 at Kenneth W. Hammons Stadium, the Magnet Cove Jr. Panthers clinched the 5-2A Conference title after their dominant victory against visiting Bigelow Jr. Panthers 50-20 for junior high football action. The Jr. Panthers continue their unbeaten streak of wins this season now improving to 9-0 overall. Magnet Cove can officially claim their league title tonight, October 31, 2019 for the final regular season game on the road against Conway Christian.

