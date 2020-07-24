Jr. Panthers bring tough play to the diamond in postseason tourney

The Magnet Cove Jr. Panthers were amongst several teams that represented Hot Spring County on the diamond in the 2020 Arkadelphia Jr. Babe Ruth League Braggin’ Rights baseball tournament, July 16-18.

During the second day of tournament competition, Magnet Cove and Bismarck faced off in a county showdown matchup in Arkadelphia. The Jr. Panthers came out victorious 9-2, which ended the Jr. Lions run in tourney play. Read more in Saturdays July 25 MDR newspaper edition.