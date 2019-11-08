Jr. Panthers capture conference title with unbeaten season at 10-0

The Magnet Cove Jr. Panthers finished the 2019 junior high football year on the gridiron as the overall top team with an unbeaten record at 10-0 to capture the 5-2A Conference title for the first time since the 2014 season. The Jr. Panthers stormed through the competition this season for impressive play on both ends of the football to reclaim championship glory to be untouchable as the league champions.

Read more from this story in Thursday's November 7, 2019 MDR newspaper edition.