Jr. Panthers capture conference title with unbeaten season at 10-0

UNDEFEATED CONFERENCE CHAMPS 2019: The Magnet Cove Jr. Panthers listen to head coach Caleb Carmikle on the field following a victory during junior football action this season. The Jr. Panthers finished the 2019 season undefeated at 10-0 overall to capture the 5-2A Conference title.
By: 
Gerren Smith
Staff Writer
Friday, November 8, 2019
Malvern, AR

The Magnet Cove Jr. Panthers finished the 2019 junior high football year on the gridiron as the overall top team with an unbeaten record at 10-0 to capture the 5-2A Conference title for the first time since the 2014 season. The Jr. Panthers stormed through the competition this season for impressive play on both ends of the football to reclaim championship glory to be untouchable as the league champions.
Read more from this story in Thursday's November 7, 2019 MDR newspaper edition.

Category:

Malvern Daily Records Friends 2 Follow