Jr. Panthers display competitive play in loss to Bigelow for seventh grade football action

JR. PANTHERS DEFENSE: The Magnet Cove Jr. Panthers defense works together as a powerful unit to stop Bigelow’s run game on the ground during seventh grade football action on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Kenneth W. Hammons Stadium.
By: 
Gerren Smith
Staff Writer
Thursday, October 31, 2019
Malvern, AR

The Magnet Cove Jr. Panthers seventh grade squad competed hard in their final home contest at Kenneth W. Hammons Stadium in defeat to Bigelow 24-10 Thursday, October 24, 2019. Magnet Cove trailed at halftime to Bigelow 16-2, but the Jr. Panthers defense sparked for a few big plays defensively.
Read more from this story in Wednesday's October 30, 2019 MDR newspaper edition.

Category:

Malvern Daily Records Friends 2 Follow