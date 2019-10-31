Jr. Panthers display competitive play in loss to Bigelow for seventh grade football action
By:
Gerren Smith
Thursday, October 31, 2019
Malvern, AR
The Magnet Cove Jr. Panthers seventh grade squad competed hard in their final home contest at Kenneth W. Hammons Stadium in defeat to Bigelow 24-10 Thursday, October 24, 2019. Magnet Cove trailed at halftime to Bigelow 16-2, but the Jr. Panthers defense sparked for a few big plays defensively.
Read more from this story in Wednesday's October 30, 2019 MDR newspaper edition.
