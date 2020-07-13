Jr. Warriors extend winning-streak, sweep league series match-up against Bismarck

The Ouachita Jr. Warriors were victorious against Hot Spring County rivals— the Bismarck Jr. Lions 5-1 Thursday for the final regular season game in Jr. Babe Ruth League baseball competition at Warrior Field. Ouachita claims the No. 3 seed to finish the league standings in the third spot with a 7-2 overall record. Bismarck finishes the season in the sixth spot for the No. 6 seed in the postseason tournament. Read more in Saturday's July 11 MDR newspaper edition.