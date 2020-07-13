Jr. Warriors extend winning-streak, sweep league series match-up against Bismarck

AGGRESSION AT THE PLATE: Ouachita Jr. Warrior Jayden Alston collides with Bismarck Jr. Lion catcher at the plate during the final regular game in Jr. Babe Ruth League baseball competition Thursday at Warrior Field.
By: 
Gerren Smith
Staff Writer
Monday, July 13, 2020
Malvern, AR

The Ouachita Jr. Warriors were victorious against Hot Spring County rivals— the Bismarck Jr. Lions 5-1 Thursday for the final regular season game in Jr. Babe Ruth League baseball competition at Warrior Field. Ouachita claims the No. 3 seed to finish the league standings in the third spot with a 7-2 overall record. Bismarck finishes the season in the sixth spot for the No. 6 seed in the postseason tournament. Read more in Saturday's July 11 MDR newspaper edition.

