Jr. Warriors finish third amongst tough competition in Jr. Babe Ruth League postseason tourney

Through a competitive journey of competition on the diamond, the Ouachita Jr. Warriors finished third overall while battling in the 2020 Arkadelphia Jr. Babe Ruth League Braggin’ Rights baseball tournament. The Jr. Warriors went 2-2 during tourney play by defeating Hot Spring County rivals’ Bismarck Jr. Lions 8-4 in the opening round. Ouachita topped the No. 2 seed Arkadelphia Badgers Blue Team 5-4 in the quarterfinals, fell short in the semifinals to county rival Glen Rose 15-0. The Jr. Warriors tourney run came to an end in the loser’s bracket for the deciding game to advance to the championship in a rematch bout falling to Arkadelphia, 6-3. Read more in Saturdays MDR newspaper edition.