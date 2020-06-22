Jr. Warriors get the win over county rivals Bismarck in summer league play

It was a close game at Warrior Field Friday as the Ouachita Jr. Warriors Jr. Babe Ruth League took on Hot Spring County rivals the Bismarck Lions.

The two squads went back and forth with the lead until the Jr. Warriors got the advantage in the bottom of the fourth and rallied to win the game 9-4 in six innings. The Jr. Warriors are now set to take on another county opponent as they travel to Morrison Park on Thursday to take on the Malvern Jr. Leopards.

Bismarck got the game going by taking a 1-0 lead over the Jr. Warriors. The Jr. Warriors were able to tie the game after scoring one run off an RBI on a hit up the middle of the field. The game remained tied until the bottom of the third inning.

The Jr. Warriors broke the tie in the third after a hit to the outfield drove in one runner. The Lions defense was then able to hold off any more runs by the Jr. Warriors who had taken a 2-1 lead.

The Lions had their highest scoring inning in the top of the fourth. The Lions scored three runs in the inning to take a 4-2 lead. The first run came after a walk with the bases loaded. The second run came after an error by the Jr. Warriors catcher and the third run came off an RBI that brought in one runner.

Ouachita would answer in the bottom of the fourth with five runs scored to take the lead 7-4. The Jr. Warriors tied the game after a hit up the left baseline brought in two runners. The Jr. Warriors then took the lead after a walk with the bases loaded. The next two runs were brought in after an error by the Lions third baseman.

The Jr. Warriors defense then held strong as they held the Lions scoreless for the next two innings. The Jr. Warriors added two more runs to their total in the bottom of the fifth to lead 9-4.

The Jr. Warriors are now 3-1 in league play and hold third place in league standings.