Jr. Warriors hold off Jr. Leopards to win 12-10

It was a long and intense game as the Ouachita Jr. Warriors traveled to Morrison Park Thursday to take on the Malvern Jr. Leopards in the Jr. Babe Ruth League.

The Jr. Warriors were able to hold off a late seventh inning comeback by the Jr. Leopards to win 12-10. For the game the Jr. Warriors scored 12 runs on three hits while the Jr. Leopards scored 10 runs off of 8 hits.

The Jr. Warriors will be on the road once again taking on another Hot Spring County rival, Glen Rose, Monday at 6 p.m. The Jr. Warriors are currently 4-1 in league play. The Jr. Leopards next game will be at home at Morrison Park Monday against Arkadelphia’s Blue team. First pitch will be at 7:30 p.m. The Jr. Leopards are 2-2 in league play.

The Jr. Warriors took a dominating lead in the top of the first inning of Thursday’s game. Two walks and a player hit by the pitch loaded the bases for the Jr. Warriors. An error by the Jr. Leopards scored the first run for Jr. Warriors. The Jr. Warriors second run came after a strikeout and two walks. An RBI and another error scored the next three runs for the Jr. Warriors who led 5-0.

The Jr. Leopards were able to cut into the Jr. Warriors lead with two runs of their own in the bottom of the first. Both runs came off of RBIs. After the first inning the Jr. Warriors led 5-2.

In the second, the Jr. Leopards gained some momentum as they held the Jr. Warriors scoreless in the top half of the inning then added another two runs to trail 5-4. Both Jr. Leopards runs came off RBIs.

The third inning fell scoreless as both teams’ pitchers faced four batter each. The Jr. Warriors were then able to spark and gain the momentum as they added another three runs to lead 8-5. The Jr. Warriors loaded the bases before the Jr. Leopards switched pitchers. The next batter for the Jr. Warriors was hit by the pitch and another run was scored. The next two runs came off of errors by the Jr. Leopards. The Jr. Warriors kept the momentum by holding the Jr. Leopards scoreless in the bottom of the fourth, then adding another three runs in the fifth.

The Jr. Leopards started to make their comeback in the bottom of the fifth inning. They scored two runs in the inning to trail 11-7. Despite giving up one run in the sixth to the Jr. Warriors, the Jr. Leopards answered by scoring another two runs.

Going into the seventh inning, the Jr. Warriors led 12-9 over the Jr. Leopards. The Jr. Leopards were able to hold the Jr. Warriors to no runs scored and have the chance to pull off a comeback. In the bottom of the seventh the Jr. Leopards were able to load the bases while having two outs. The Jr. Warriors walked the next batter up which scored one run but kept the Jr. Leopards from scoring anymore runs in the inning. The final out came after a Jr. Leopard hit a fly ball that was caught by the Jr. Warriors second baseman. The Jr. Warriors were able to stop the Jr. Leopards comeback and get the win 12-10 on the road.