Jr. Warriors productive defense leads to 19-point win over SCCHS

To begin a three-night stanza of hoops, the Ouachita Jr. Warriors applied smothering pressure defense by executing a full-court press to spark their performance in victory hosting Saline County Christian Homeschool 43-24 Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at home for junior high boys basketball action at Ouachita High School Gymnasium.

