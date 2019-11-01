Jr. Warriors productive defense leads to 19-point win over SCCHS

JR. WARRIORS HOOPS: Ouachita’s (4) Cameron Mattingly shoots a floater from the post area over a couple of Saline County Christian Homeschool defenders during junior high boys basketball action Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Ouachita High School Gymnasium.
By: 
Gerren Smith
Staff Writer
Friday, November 1, 2019
Malvern, AR

To begin a three-night stanza of hoops, the Ouachita Jr. Warriors applied smothering pressure defense by executing a full-court press to spark their performance in victory hosting Saline County Christian Homeschool 43-24 Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at home for junior high boys basketball action at Ouachita High School Gymnasium.
Read more from this story in Friday's November 1, 2019 MDR newspaper edition.

Category:

Malvern Daily Records Friends 2 Follow