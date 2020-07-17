Jr. Warriors top Bismarck 8-4 in opening round of postseason tourney

The Ouachita Jr. Warriors were victorious against their Hot Spring County rivals' Bismarck Jr. Lions 8-4 Thursday in the opening round of the 2020 Arkadelphia Jr. Babe Ruth League Braggin' Rights baseball tournament at Warrior Field. This was third meeting of both teams with Ouachita sweeping wins against Bismarck during Jr. Babe Ruth League baseball action. Today, the Jr. Warriors will face the No. 2 seed Arkadelphia Blue Team at 5 p.m. at Warrior Field. The Bismarck Jr. Lions travel to Arkadelphia to face county rival Magnet Cove for tournament action beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Youth Sports Complex in Arkadelphia. Tournament play will continue Saturday with games played at Ouachita High School and the Youth Sports Complex in Arkadelphia.